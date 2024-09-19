Shailene Woodley Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress, ‘Killer Heat’

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Shailene Woodley (Ferrari, Dumb Money, The Descendants, The Fault in Our Stars).

As seen above and below at the Starz premiere of Three Women in New York City, the 32-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning sheer black lace lingerie dress with satin ribbons and spaghetti straps by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

In Three Women, Woodley plays the protagonist, Gia, a writer who convinces three women, “all of whom are on a course to radically change their lives, to tell her their stories.” Betty Gilpin (Gaslit, GLOW), DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall, She’s Gotta Have It), and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) play the three women.

Above is a photo of Woodley with Lisa Taddeo, the writer on whom Woodley’s character Gia is based.

Woodley is sure to push her fans’ temperatures even higher as she also stars in the upcoming movie Killer Heat, with her Snowden co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Gordon-Levitt (Lincoln, The Dark Knight Rises, 3rd Rock from the Sun) plays a private detective who’s hired by Woodley’s character to solve a murder mystery on an isolated Greek island. Richard Madden (Rocketman, Cinderella, Game of Thrones) co-stars.

Killer Heat will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday, September 26.