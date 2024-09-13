Lainey Wilson Stops NYC Traffic in Silk Palazzo Pants, Miranda Lambert Reacts

Country music star Lainey Wilson is known for wearing a Stetson hat and bell bottomed pants. In 2022, her fourth studio album, Bell Bottoms Country, won Best Country Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, and Album of the Year at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards. If it ain’t broke, why fix it?

Now promoting her fifth album, Whirlwind, Wilson is still seldom caught without her hat and bell bottoms — but when invited to her first New York Fashion Week, the 32-year-old Louisiana native made an exception.

With the glamorous NYC street photography above, Wilson posed in a Carolina Herrera silk floral-print top and matching Palazzo pants which do feature ultra-flared legs.

Other celebrities at the Herrera show included supermodel Karlie Kloss, Nina Dobrev, Michelle Monaghan, and Camila McConaughey, among others. Swipe to see Wilson at the end of the slide show.

Wilson reported from the Big Apple: “I wore Carolina Herrera for last year’s CMA Awards red carpet, and on the morning of the nomination announcement for the 2024 CMA Awards, I’m heading to my first fashion show for NYFW, with none other than Carolina Herrera of course.”

Above is Wilson in the Carolina Herrera black strapless jumpsuit with flare legs and black satin ruffles…and a black felt cowboy hat.

Miranda Lambert, who is featured on Wilson’s song ‘Good Horses,’ approved of Wilson’s hat-less fashion-forward ensemble by writing: “Congrats! Lookin money.”