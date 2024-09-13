Salma Hayek Stuns in Sheer Strapless Dress With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

With her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek co-hosted a fundraising event in New York City for The Kering Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports victims of violence.

Hayek and Pinault were joined by dozens of celebrities including Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey; Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup; former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who as seen below with Hayek also turned heads in a sheer black lace and satin cami dress with a plunging neckline.

Fans of the celebrities are going wild over the glamorous gathering and that photo of Hayek and Chopra Jones together. As one fan replied: “two icons” and another chimed in, “Bow down for Salma and Priyanka.”

Get ready to see more of Hayek: she stars in Angelina Jolie‘s new movie Without Blood.

And Chopra Jonas will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming swashbuckler movie The Bluff. As seen in the official trailer above, she plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman whose secret past is revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.