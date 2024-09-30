Kristen Bell Stops NYC Traffic In Strapless Bodycon Dress

Hollywood star Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) is turning heads in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles as she promotes her new Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

As seen below in New York City, the blonde beauty stopped traffic in a stunning off-the-shoulder black and white stripe “figure-hugging” knitted dress and a pair of black sling-back kitten heels.

Note: The dress is by Australian label Posse; the shoes are By Far; and the sunglasses are Karen Wazen.

On the red carpet (below), Bell turned heads in a merlot-colored satin dress over a matching turtleneck (by Staud) with her Nobody Wants This co-star, Adam Brody (The O.C., Gilmore Girls).

In Nobody Wants This, Bell plays an agnostic sex podcaster who (after not making great relationship choices in the past) falls for a single rabbi (Brody). Bonus: Broadway star Tovah Feldshuh plays the young handsome rabbi’s meddling mother. Trailer below.

Bell rocked another head-turning ensemble — a sheer teal-colored dress — for another Nobody Wants This press day.

Get ready to hear more from Bell: she will reprise her voice role as Else for the upcoming Frozen III animated movie with Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff. Frozen III is scheduled for a 2027 release.