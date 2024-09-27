Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Plunging Tiger-Stripe Dress With Chase Stokes, “Fearless”

Country pop music star Kelsea Ballerini‘s new album is titled Patterns and she stayed on message at the People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony Thursday in a tiger-stripe patterned gown with a plunging neckline. As one fan noted about that dress: “It’s giiiiiiiiiving……Tswift tiger fearless.”

As seen below with her date, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Ballerini turned heads on the blue carpet laid out at the legendary Nashville music hall, the Grand Ole Opry.

For her performance on stage, the 31-year-old blonde beauty sang her new single “Two Things” (live for the first time) in another patterned yellow and black dress amid a field of cornflowers.

Her fans are going wild over both glamorous looks.

As one fan replied: “Best dressed and best performance of the night! It was magical. I give her the awards she deserves!!!” Another chimed in, “One of the best performances of the night.”