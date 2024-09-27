Kane Brown’s Wife Stuns in Sheer Crop Top, 3 Months After Baby

Country music star Kane Brown received the “Country Champion” award at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony on Thursday night at the legendary music hall in Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry.

When the 30-year-old Tennessee native accepted the award, he told the audience, “For any kid that’s watching, anybody that has a dream, anybody that wants to give back…don’t listen to the people who told you no.”

To the televised event, Brown brought his wife, singer/songwriter Katelyn Jae Brown (“Thank God”), mother of his three young children — Kingsley, Kodi, Krewe. Katelyn turned heads on the People’s Choice Country Awards blue carpet in a stunning sheer red crop top and ruched skirt and a pair of stilettos.

Fans of the Kane family are going wild over “the fits.” As one replied: “They stand out like models in these outfits and Kate as gorgeous as ever I love this picture of you two gorgeous.”

And more than one praised Katelyn for her fit physique especially after having a baby just three months ago. “I wish I could bounce back like that after a baby,” one fan admitted.

Get ready to see and hear more from Mrs. Brown, as seen above in the studio, she’s working on new music. With baby Krewe in her lap, she reports that she’s “working on something for my babies.” Fans are hoping she’s working on a lullaby album. “So excited,” replied one eager fan. And fellow country music star and mother, Gabby Barrett, wrote: “Love!”