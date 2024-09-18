Katy Perry Stuns in Skintight Sheer Crop Top, Tiny Mini Skirt, “Ate the Whole Apple”

Former American Idol coach Katy Perry is turning heads everywhere she goes as she promotes her upcoming album, 143, which includes her hit singles “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes.”

As seen in the photos below, Perry rocked a variety of provocative ensembles while visiting New York City.

In Slide 1: Perry flaunts her fit physique in a skintight sheer white crop top and tiny pleated mini skirt, with a pair of pink snakeskin stiletto boots.

Perry captioned the photo series: “ate the whole 🍎 left no crumbs.”

Swipe to Slide 5 to see Perry in more pink snakeskin (a halter crop top and matching mini skirt), and Slide 9 to see her posing in a navel-plunging dress at the VMAs.

Swipe the photos above to see Perry with “the girlies” at the VMAs including Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Doechii, and Tate McRae. I’m

(Note: Perry performed her new single “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Doechii at the VMAs. Video below.)

Get ready to see more of Perry: She’s performing at the Brazilian music festival Rock in Rio on Friday, September 20, and at the 2024 AFL Grand Final (that’s Australian football) on Saturday, September 28.