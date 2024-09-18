Kate Mara Smolders in Tiny Satin Mini Dress, Open-Toe Stilettos, “Ooh LA LA”

Hollywood movie star Kate Mara (The Martian, Fantastic Four, House of Cards) is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new film Friendship.

As seen below at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Mara struck a pose in a double satin black mini dress with embroidered crystal trim and spaghetti straps (by fashion design house Prada) and a pair of open-toe stilettos.

Mara’s fans are going wild over her “smoldering” look. As one replied: “So elegant, so incredibly sexy.” Another chimed in, “Ooh LA LA.”

Celebrity makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell reports that she used Gucci Beauty on Mara’s lips and Armani Beauty foundation. Hair stylist Sami Knight gave Mara a tight, slicked-back ponytail.

Note: In the new comedy film Friendship, former Saturday Night Live writer and performer Tim Robinson plays the protagonist, Craig Waterman, who struggles to protect his family when Brian (Paul Rudd) moves into his quiet neighborhood. Mara plays the wife of Craig.

As seen in the red carpet interview above, Mara said “you have to keep on your toes” when working with Tim Robinson. She added, “You never know what he’s going to say.”