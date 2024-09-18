Diane Kruger Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit Dress, “So Happy to Be Back”

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, Troy, National Treasure) is promoting her new film, The Shrouds, which was directed by David Cronenberg (Crash, The Fly, A History of Violence).

For The Shrouds premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Kruger turned heads on the red carpet in a black silk bodysuit with a sheer black lace sarong and a black mesh veil over her face (by Dolce & Gabbana).

Diane Kruger made a return to the red carpet for ‘The Shrouds’ Toronto Film Festival premiere wearing Dolce & Gabbana https://t.co/QE2t4y340x pic.twitter.com/V7JLBzNAMi — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) September 12, 2024

The Shrouds is “very personal” for Cronenberg, as he said he was inspired by his own grief at the loss of his wife, Carolyn, who died in 2017.

In the sci-fi drama, Kruger plays the deceased wife of the protagonist (Vincent Cassel, Black Swan, Jason Bourne), a prominent businessman who invents “technology that enables the living to monitor the corpses of the departed “as they decay in their shrouds.”

After he discovers that his wife’s grave (among others) has been desecrated, he sets out to track down the perpetrators.

Kruger thanked TIFF for the “warm welcome” and wrote: “I was so happy to be back.”

As seen below, Kruger wore another fashion-forward sheer skirted ensemble at The Shrouds premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Get ready to see more of Kruger: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Amrum.

Filmed in Germany (Amrum is one of the North Frisian Islands on the German North Sea coast), Kruger plays the mother of the protagonist, a 12-year-old boy named Nanning “who goes seal hunting, fishing at night and toils in the fields to help his mother feed the family.”

Above is the trailer for The Shrouds in which Kruger plays the deceased wife, her sister and an avatar that her husband made of his wife.