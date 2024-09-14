Florence Pugh Stuns in Cutout Lingerie Dress, “Feeling Fancy”

Hollywood movie star Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women) is promoting her new film We Live in Time. The 28-year-old English actress plays a young woman, a chef who meets her future partner (Andrew Garfield) after she accidentally ran him over in her car.

For a press interview in New York City, Pugh turned heads in a stunning satin and lace lingerie dress with a cutout in the front by fashion design house Chloe. Pugh captioned the photos below, “here’s some B&W’s of me feeling Q&A fancy in Chloe.”

Pugh’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the lingerie look. Actress Zoe Lister Jones replied: “I have perished.” And celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel (who shared more B&W lingerie photos of Pugh, below), called her a “DREAM.”

Get ready to see more of Pugh: she’s reprising her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Yelena Belova for the upcoming Thunderbolts movie with Sebastian Stan, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others. Thunderbolts is scheduled for a May 2, 2025 release.

When Pugh shared the Thunderbolts cast photos above, she reported: “We showed a snippet of Thunderbolts* at San Diego Comicon in Hall H and holy spicy meatballs it was just truly mad and exhilarating and so touching to see you all there. Seeing ultimate fans of what Marvel stands for and seeing you give us so much love is just quite possibly the most beautiful reminder of why we make these movies.”