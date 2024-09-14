Alyssa Milano Stuns in Crochet Lingerie Dress, “My Anxiety Is Through the Roof”

Get ready to see more of actress Alyssa Milano. The former child star (Who’s the Boss?, Charmed) is making her Broadway debut in the famous Bob Fosse musical Chicago. Milano will play Roxie Hart.

Milano admitted, “My anxiety is through the roof,” but she looks calm and comfortable in the photos below taken with her Chicago co-stars at the iconic New York piano bar, Marie’s Crisis.

As seen above and below with the Chicago cast, Milano wore a stunning white crochet dress over a black lingerie set.

With the black lace and satin mini dress photos below, Milano wrote: “My final wardrobe fitting before my debut in Chicago the Musical as Roxie Hart. Eeks.”

Milano reported about her costume: “I thought you’d like to see the strategy behind deciding the length for the Roxie dress.”

She added: “During my fitting—I stood on a step stool while our brilliant costume designer, William Ivey Long, sat on the floor recreating the perspective of center orchestra row D. And there you have it. That’s show biz kid. Special shout out to the John Kristiansen Costume Studio. Dreams really do come true.”