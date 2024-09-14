Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress with Chase Stokes, “Uglies”

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini is turning heads in a purple plunging corset top bodycon dress (by Marc Jacobs) with her boyfriend, actor Chase Stokes (Outer Banks).

When celebrity stylist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared the stunning photos below, she wrote: “Is it Kelsea Ballerini Birthday glam? Selling out MSG celebratory glam? Or attending the premiere of Chase Stokes’ new film ‘Uglies’ glam?”

As Dennihan Fisher admits, these are all hypothetical questions. She wrote: “Whatever…just call it hot triple whammy glam.”

That’s right, Ballerini sold out the world famous Madison Square Garden on her birthday — she turned 31 on Thursday. It’s a one-night event (October 29), a listening party for her new album, Patterns, which will be released on October 25.

Ballerini wrote with the photo series above: “going deeper into my 30s with intention, contentment, and bliss. thanks for the birthday love, and selling out madison square garden. “

Get ready to see more of Stokes as he promotes his new Netflix movie Uglies.

Based on the novel of the same title, Uglies is set in “a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards,” — everyone gets a mandatory cosmetic surgery procedure when they turn 16. Joey King and Laverne Cox co-star. Trailer above.