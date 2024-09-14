Former president Donald Trump traveled this week on his private plane to the 9/11 memorial service in New York with MAGA ultra supporter Laura Loomer, who once said the 2001 terrorist attack on U.S. soil was an “inside job.”

More recently, Loomer said that if Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris (who is half Indian), is elected as President, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.”

When asked if he disavows Loomer’s racist comments about Harris, Trump said, “I have to see what those remarks are.” Trump said, “I don’t even know what you’re talking about.”

He added, “I do know that she may have said something based on what you’re telling me but I don’t know what she said.”

Critics of Trump and Loomer are waiting for VP nominee, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), to react to the racist comments as his wife, Usha Vance, is of Indian descent.

Trump’s former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci wrote today on X: “JD Vance dude grow a pair and defend your wife.”

Vance would be returning the favor, in a sense, if he came to his wife’s defense. When Mrs. Vance was asked about her husband’s controversial “childless cat lady” comment, she defended her husband and said it was a joke.

Note: In 2021, Vance said: “We’re effectively run in this country—via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs—by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Mrs. Vance said of the comment: “…he made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive, and it had actual meaning.”