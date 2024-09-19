Blake Lively Strolls NYC with Ryan Reynolds, “The Charm of These Two”

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively (It Ends with Us, Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy, Green Lantern) have a home in the tony neighborhood of Tribeca in New York City.

When not turning heads on the red carpet, Lively and Reynolds are often photographed by the paparazzi, holding hands or walking the city streets arm in arm.

When fans saw the recent photos above, of the couple in matching black and green super casual and chic ensembles, they went wild with praise. As one replied: “The charm of these two.”

Below are more photos of Lively and Reynolds strolling around the Big Apple in the summer/autumnal weather.

Get ready to see more of Lively: she’s reprised her role as Emily for A Simple Favor sequel with Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), which is scheduled for a 2025 release.

And Reynolds has finished his voice-over work for the upcoming animated film Animal Friends with Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).