Zoe Kravitz Stuns in Cutout Dress with Channing Tatum, “Gorgeous Couple”

Hollywood movie star Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Batman) is making her directorial debut with the horror thriller film Blink Twice. Her real-life partner, Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street), stars as a billionaire who invites two young women to his private island where disturbing mayhem ensues.

Below are photos of Kravitz directing Tatum on the tropical set of the movie.

For the premiere of Blind Twice, Kravitz turned heads in a black silk dress with double waist cutouts (by Yves Saint Laurent) with Tatum in a black suit. More than one fan of both Kravitz and Tatum replied: “Gorgeous couple!”

Swipe the photos above to see Kravitz on the red carpet with her former Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon and multiple Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alicia Keyes.

Blind Twice will be released on Friday, August 23. Official trailer below. Bonus: Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise, Beetlejuice, A League of Their Own), Christian Slater (Heathers), and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) co-star.