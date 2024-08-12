Kate Beckinsale Models Strapless Bikini With Cat, Gets Scratched

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Emma, The Last Days of Disco) often entertains her fans on Instagram with photos and video of her modeling provocative clothes and bikinis with her family, friends and pets.

With the photos below, Beckinsale (in the white strapless bikini) reported that she enjoyed her stay at a spa in Spain with her mum. She wrote: “we reconnected, laughed, danced, got squirted with a hose wearing paper pants after a seaweed body wrap and a bath filled with coloured lights.”

The 51-year-old brunette beauty this weekend rocked a strapless black bikini as she lay across a sofa with her white tabby cat. Keeping swiping the series below to see the cat perched on Beckinsale’s belly until the cat hisses and runs off. The last slide captures the scratch Beckinsale endured during the photo shoot.

Beckinsale’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied: “Are you even a cat owner if you don’t have random scratches all over? gotta love the little buggers though.”

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she has two movies in the works. She stars in the upcoming thriller The Patient with Ryan Phillippe (Cruel Intentions), who plays the protagonist, a man who “wakes up in a hospital without knowing what happened to him…and begins to suspect he’s being manipulated.”

And with Scott Eastwood, Beckinsale stars in Stolen Girl, which based on a true story about an American woman who dedicates her life to tracking down her daughter “who was abducted and taken to the Middle East by the child’s father.”