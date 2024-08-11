Jenny Slate Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Dress With Safety Pins, “I’m Brave”

Hollywood movie star Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and her co-star Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell, Everything Everywhere All at Once) are turning heads together on the red carpet as they promote their recently released film It Ends With Us.

While in New York City this week for press interviews, Slate wowed in a white bra and briefs under a sheer white dress adorned with hundreds of safety pins. The provocative ensemble is by New York design brand Dauphinette.

Slate wrote with the photos and video (be sure to swipe to see the backside): “no i have not been stuck by one but I’m brave and yes you’re right it would be worth it.”

Get ready to see more of Slate: she has been cast for the upcoming comedy drama on FX, Dying for Sex. It’s based on the podcast series of the same title by Nikki Boyer.

Michelle Williams (Brokeback Mountain, The Fabelmans, Dawson’s Creek) stars as the protagonist, “a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, who abandons her husband of 15 years and begins to fully explore her sexuality.” Sissy Spacek (Carrie, Coal Miner’s Daughter, Badlands) also star.