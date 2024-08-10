Witney Carson Stuns in Strapless Striped Bikini at Waterpark, “So Cute”

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and Mirror Ball trophy winner Witney Carson is taking time off from the ABC dance competition show to spend time with her husband of eight years, her high school sweetheart Carson McAllister, and their two young children — 3-year-old son Leo and 14-month-old son Jet.

Carson and McAllister — who are from Utah — recently moved to Florida. With the fun photos below taken at a waterpark, Carson wrote: “Home is wherever they are.”

Carson’s fans are going wild over the photos and her striped strapless bikini. More than one replied, “So cute!”

Carson didn’t tag Target in the photos, but that’s where the ribbed pull-over bandeau bikini top and bottom by fashion label Wild Fable are available for just $30.

When Carson was recently asked about the possibility of her returning to Dancing with the Stars, she said: “Oh, it always calls my name. I mean, that show lives and breathes in me,” but added that she and her husband think they want more kids. Carson said: “We’ll take it year by year, but absolutely, I think we want more kids — at least, try for a girl.”