Katherine McNamara Stuns in Plunging Swim Dress, “Epic Night”

Hollywood star Katherine McNamara, who’s best known for her roles on Shadowhunters, Arrow, and Walker: Independence, turned heads at the red carpet premiere for the new movie Borderlands.

Rocking a colorful sleeveless mini dress with a plunging neckline and sky-high slit (by fashion due DSquared2), McNamara asked “Who doesn’t love a little chaos?” and reported that Borderlands is “kick a** to say the least!” She thanked Lionsgate “for an epic night.”

To celebrate the fourth installment of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, The Final Timeline, McNamara rocked another plunging neckline on the red carpet.

The black halter mini dress with the plunging neckline and flounced hem she wore is being sold at department stores including Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus as a one-piece swimdress. It’s by New York fashion designer Norma Kamali, whose swimwear line is inspired by the glamorous pin-up silhouettes of the 1950s. McNamara said it was “a SUPER night!”

McNamara also got to meet one of her heroes, actress Sarah Paulson, at the Mr. and Mrs. Smith celebration hosted by Amazon Prime. Swipe to see McNamara posing in that off-the-shoulder sweater ensemble. (The top is by Skies are Blue, the pants are Norma Kamali.)

Get ready to see and hear more from McNamara: she is one of many celebrities including David Oyelowo and Iain Armitage who are participating in The Creative Coalition‘s voter registration campaign aimed at getting millennials and Gen Zers to vote this election year. The organization hosted a reception at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and has another planned for the Democratic Convention on August 21 in Chicago.