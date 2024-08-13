Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Black Lingerie Set on Stage, “Please Please Please”

Singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World, Adventures in Babysitting, Tall Girl) turned heads on the red carpet this week in a stunning Miu Miu gold all-over embellished gown while attending Variety’s 2024 Power Of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old blonde beauty captioned the selfies below, taken by her GalaxyZ Flip Phone (she’s a spokesperson for Samsung): “vital to ensure the phone matches the dress.”

Carpenter’s fans are going wild over the super-glamorous look. As one replied: “this dress is literally one of your all time best looks brina, simply amazing.” Another chimed in: “Congrats on winning the variety award, dress is so cute.”

Get ready to see more of Carpenter: she’s promoting her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which includes her hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and will be released on August 23.

As seen above on stage, Carpenter last week performed in a black lingerie set at Outside Lands Music Festival in the Bay Area.

She had time for a wardrobe change as seen below in the teal sequins mini dress performing the Nancy Sinatra song “These Boots Were Made for Walkin” with Kacey Musgraves.