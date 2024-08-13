Elizabeth Tulloch Stuns in ‘Superman & Lois’ Mini Dresses at Comic Con

Hollywood star Elizabeth Tulloch is well known for playing journalist Lois Lane in the popular CW series Superman & Lois with her co-star Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman).

Tulloch recently turned heads at the San Diego Comic Con in three different colorful ensembles.

With the photos below, Tulloch reported: “Posting my 3 #SDCC looks in order, but wanted to point out my final homage to Superman and Lois’s colors/wardrobe: I wore blue (the shade Margot Kidder wears in Donner’s 1978 Superman movie when Supes takes Lois flying), gold(ish) tan, and red. With the blue dress we added purple (Lois’s color) eyeshadow, and pearl earrings like she wears in the comics.”

Note: The first look, the “blue” mini dress is by SIMKHAI. The second look, the tan and black mini dress is by design label DESTREE. The third look (below, the red hot strapless jumpsuit) is by Safiyaa.

Note: The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will premiere on Thursday, October 17 at 8 pm on CW. Note: Only four of the 12 regulars from Season 3 will return for Season 4: Tulloch, Hoechlin, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin (who play their children).