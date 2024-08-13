Kacey Musgraves Stuns in Tiny ‘Miss Congeniality’ Mini Dress with Sabrina Carpenter

Singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter, who’s promoting her upcoming sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet, headlined the Outside Lands Music Festival in the Bay Area this week. She performed her new hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and surprised her fans with a special guest.

As seen above and below, country pop star Kacey Musgraves (who’s promoting her new album Deeper Well) joined Carpenter on stage in a tiny strapless asymmetrical mini dress with slip-on stilettos and sang the 1966 Nancy Sinatra song “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

Fans of Carpenter and Musgraves are going wild over the photos and video. As one replied: “I screamed so loud,” while another applauded Musgrave’s dress: “omg the dress is giving miss congeniality walking out of the airplane hanger [sic] realness!!!”

Below is that hangar scene from Miss Congeniality starring Sandra Bullock. Short n’ Sweet will will be released on August 23, 2014.