Lily-Rose Depp Crowned ‘Scream Queen’ in New Dracula Movie, “Her Dad’s Daughter”

Model/actress Lily-Rose Depp (daughter of Hollywood icon Johnny Depp) made a big splash in the U.S. last summer as the protagonist Jocelyn of the controversial HBO series The Idol with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (photo below).

Get ready to see more of Depp: the 25-year-old French-American stars in Robert Eggers‘s (The Lighthouse, The Northman) upcoming American gothic horror film, Nosferatu, which is a remake of the 1922 film, which was based on the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker.

As seen in the official trailer above, Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse, Platoon Spider-Man), Bill Skarsgard (It, John Wick: Chapter 4), and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Menu) star.

Depp’s fans are going wild over the trailer. As one replied: “She’s her dad’s daughter for sure, glad she’s making it to the big screen.” And the official account for Access Hollywood crowned Depp: “Scream queen!!!”

Nosferatu (which is Romanian for “vampire”) will be released in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024.