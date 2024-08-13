Madison Bailey Stuns in Tiny Leopard String Bikini, “Summer Lovin”

Hollywood star Madison Bailey is best known for her role as Kiara “Kie” Carrera on the popular Netflix mystery drama Outer Banks with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, among other gorgeous young actors.

When the 25-year-old brunette beauty Bailey dropped the new leopard-print string bikini pic below, she captioned the series: “Summer lovin.” Swipe to see Bailey hip-to-hip with her partner, basketball player and UNCC alum Mariah Linney.

Bailey shared the photo series below to celebrate her four-year anniversary with Linney.

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she stars in the upcoming Netflix science fiction slasher film Time Cut.

As seen in the photos above, Bailey plays the protagonist, a teenager who travels back in time (circa 2003) to save her sister (Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia) from a serial killer. Michael Shanks (Stargate) co-stars. Director Hannah MacPherson co-wrote the script with Michael Kennedy (Freaky, It’s a Wonderful Knife).

Note: Season 4 of Outer Banks will be released in 2024, but a specific date has not yet been announced.