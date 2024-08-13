Lindsay Lohan Stuns in Sheer Mint Green Dress, “So Your Color”

Former Disney child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday) turned heads this week at the Disney Legends ceremony where she wore a sheer mint green gown by designer Jil Sander with open toe stilettos.

Lohan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous look including Elizabeth Gillis (Dynasty) who replied: “Gorgeous!!” One fan replied: “soooooo your color,” and another chimed in: “You found yourself” with a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Lohan: she stars in the upcoming comedy Our Little Secret with Broadway star Kristin Chenowith and former Saturday Night Live star Chris Parnell. It’s about “two resentful exes who must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings.”

Note: Lohan and her movie mom Jamie Lee Curtis are reuniting for Disney’s Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. (Photos above.) Lohan’s character Anna is now a mom of a teenager and a soon-to-be stepdaughter and yes, lightning strikes twice.

Bonus: Mark Harmon (NCIS) and Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) co-star. Freakier Friday will be released in 2025.