Heather Graham Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis, “What Women Used To Look Like”

Hollywood movie star Heather Graham (On a Wing and a Prayer, Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me) is soaking up the sun in at least four different string bikinis with her beau, snowboarder John de Neufville.

As seen below — in a red, black, blue and green bikini — the 54-year-old blond beauty is vacationing in Italy before returning to work in September.

Graham’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the bikini pics. Jerry O’Donnell replied: “Heather, we work together, so this is the workplace and we are both in relationships, so I say this with respect… WOW WOW WOW YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” and Barbara Crampton replied: “Omg gorgeous!”

Another fan replied: “This is what women used to look like. No tattoos! Beautiful.”

Nocturna Pictures announced on Monday that Graham has joined Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and the rest of the cast of its new thriller They Will Kill You, which will start shooting in September.

Beetz plays the protagonist of They Will Kill You, a woman “who answers a help wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York City high-rise, not realizing she is entering a community that has seen a number of disappearances over the years.” Patricia Arquette (Medium, True Romance) and Tom Felton (Harry Potter) co-star.

Get ready to see more of Graham this summer: she stars in the new Western horror movie Place of Bones, which will be released on August 23. Official trailer above.