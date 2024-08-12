Lily Allen’s Bikini Pics Disrupted By Weird J.D. Vance Moment, “Please No!”

When not performing on a stage, English singer/actress Lily Allen, often spends time with friends and family including her husband, American actor David Harbour, “Red Guardian” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As seen in the stunning photos below, Allen rocked a tiny strapless bikini while on holiday at Nimmo Bay Wildlife Resort in British Columbia, Canada.

She wrote: “Restorative Day- Shakshuka eggs in bed followed by a sound bath under a waterfall, followed by the loveliest massage which all preceded an afternoon on a floating sauna dock with lunch and a cedar hot tub for good measure.”

Allen’s fans love the bikini pics and seeing her so relaxed, but many of the comments are criticizing Allen’s summer reading choice.

As seen in Slide 9 and 10, Allen is reading Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance. He wrote the 2016 memoir about his part-time upbringing in Appalachia — long before becoming a U.S. Senator (R-OH) in 2023, and the 2024 GOP vice presidential nominee on the ticket with former President Donald Trump.

As one fan replied: “All good, except that awful fictional nonsense/JDV book. Please no!!!!!!!” Another ventured to guess that she’s reading the book to “know your enemy.”

Note: In 2009, before performing her single ‘F**k You’ at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, she told the audience: “This song is about George W. Bush, who by the way I’m quite happy isn’t president anymore.”

Another fan noted that Allen recently performed the song with Olivia Rodrigo and “directed the song towards the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Another fan chimed in: “She usually dedicates the song to Trump. And We know where Vance stands on that topic, so yea seems weird she would be reading his book.”