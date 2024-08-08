Michelle Monaghan Stuns in White Hot Bikini, ‘Bad Monkey’

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Michelle Monaghan (Mission Impossible, Gone Baby Gone) is often traveling and modeling. During a recent trip to Thailand, Monaghan posed in a plunging white bikini held together with a circular front clasp. for the closeup photo below. Be sure to swipe.

When she dropped the photo series below, of her flaunting a floral silk cami dress, she captioned it: “Swapped out the sand of Thailand for some good ol fashioned Midwest magic.” Monaghan reports that she was in Iowa, “wearing the prettiest of dresses by Adriana Iglesias.”

Iglesias describes the slip dress which features gorgeous gardenia flowers, as “the ultimate capsule piece that can be worn almost anywhere with the right styling. This dress is made from beautifully fluid floral habotai silk with thin straps.”

Monaghan’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the pretty pics. Actor Walton Goggins (The Shield, Justified, Fallout) replied: “Natural beauty right there” and Matt Bomer (Magic White, White Collar) dropped a fire and pretty dress emoji.

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she’s promoting the new horror movie MaXXXine with Mia Goth (Monaghan plays a detective), and her upcoming AppleTV+ series Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn (Rudy, Swingers), who plays a former Miami PD detective whose been demoted to restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys.

As seen in the Bad Monkey trailer above, Monaghan plays the criminal ex-girlfriend of Vaughn’s character, who also looks terrific in a bikini. Bad Monkey, which is based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same title, premieres Wednesday, August 14. Bonus: Natalie Martinez (Ordinary Joe, The Fugitive) and Zach Braff (Scrubs, Garden State) co-star.