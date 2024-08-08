Jessica Alba Flaunts Hot Pink Barbie String Bikini and “Salty Hair”

Hollywood movie star turned Honest Company CEO Jessica Alba (Trigger Warning, Fantastic Four, Honey, Sin City) is soaking up the sun in string bikinis this summer as she travels throughout Europe with her husband of 16 years Cash Warren and their three children: teen daughters Honor and Haven and 6-year-old son Hayes.

As seen below, while in Mykonos, Greece, the 42-year-old brunette beauty flaunted her fit physique in a number of string bikinis including a memorable Barbie pink string bikini — be sure to swipe. She captioned the series: “perfect days filled with my humans, salty hair, good vibes, yummy eats & sweet memories.”

Alba also gave a shoutout to celebrity charter company Mykonos Boat Trips which provided transportation to “the most amazing spots.”

Get ready to see more of Alba: She and her best friend Lizzy Mathis are promoting season 2 of their DIY reality show Honest Renovations, where they help families renovate their homes to make them “more functional for their everyday needs.” Season 2 of Honest Renovations will be available to stream for free on Roku Channel on August 23.