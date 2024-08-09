Ivanka Trump Goes Off-Road Dirt Biking In Alaska, “What a Life”

Donald Trump‘s daughter and former White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump recently celebrated the birthday of her eldest child, daughter Arabella who turned 13, and marked the day with a Taylor Swift-themed cake (swipe photos below).

Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream.



Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and… pic.twitter.com/T8LkMgclAP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 17, 2024

After the GOP presidential nominee’s rambling Mar-a-Lago press conference on Thursday, Ivanka Trump (who is not campaigning for her father as she did during for his runs in 2020 and 2016) shared a video of her, her husband and fellow former White House advisor Jared Kushner, and their two sons traveling throughout Alaska.

As seen below, they went tubing, fishing, hiking, and off-road dirt bike riding. The family also went on a helicopter ride, scaled mountains, and saw a bear and her two cubs, among other wild life.

@ivankatrump Alaska’s wild heart beats like a drum ! 🌲🏔️🐋🐻🦅 Grateful for the endless adventure in this magical place ♥️ ♬ original sound – Ivanka Trump

Trump captioned the video, which is set to Zach Bryan‘s song American Nights, “Alaska’s wild heart beats like a drum!” She added, “Grateful for the endless adventure in this magical place.”

Trump’s followers are going wild over the video and her life style. As one replied, ‘Wow, what a life!”