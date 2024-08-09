2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Ivanka Trump Goes Off-Road Dirt Biking In Alaska, “What a Life”

by in Culture | August 9, 2024

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, campaigning for her father in 2020, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Donald Trump‘s daughter and former White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump recently celebrated the birthday of her eldest child, daughter Arabella who turned 13, and marked the day with a Taylor Swift-themed cake (swipe photos below).

After the GOP presidential nominee’s rambling Mar-a-Lago press conference on Thursday, Ivanka Trump (who is not campaigning for her father as she did during for his runs in 2020 and 2016) shared a video of her, her husband and fellow former White House advisor Jared Kushner, and their two sons traveling throughout Alaska.

As seen below, they went tubing, fishing, hiking, and off-road dirt bike riding. The family also went on a helicopter ride, scaled mountains, and saw a bear and her two cubs, among other wild life.

@ivankatrump

Alaska’s wild heart beats like a drum ! 🌲🏔️🐋🐻🦅 Grateful for the endless adventure in this magical place ♥️

♬ original sound – Ivanka Trump

Trump captioned the video, which is set to Zach Bryan‘s song American Nights, “Alaska’s wild heart beats like a drum!” She added, “Grateful for the endless adventure in this magical place.”

Trump’s followers are going wild over the video and her life style. As one replied, ‘Wow, what a life!”