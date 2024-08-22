Evangelicals Turn On Trump, as Texas Lawmaker Says He “Does Not Represent Christian Values”

Texas State Representative James Talarico (D) is speaking out against GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, using the unlikely platform of the Christian Broadcasting Network to make his case.

By using CBN’s highly targeted reach, Talarico is acutely aiming at the powerful audience of Evangelicals that have helped fuel Trump’s rise — in many cases by holding their ethical noses and prioritizing anti-abortion legislation over respectable character.

Talarico is now asking his fellow Christians to reconsider Trump in the revealing light of the tenets of their Christianity — and to remember the example of Jesus — when they enter the voting booths in November.

Talarico contends that anyone who asks the question that he was raised to ask — “What would Jesus do?” — will conclude that Trump falls too far short morally and ethically to be the right answer to the question.

Talarico tells CBN he remembers growing up with people wearing WWJD bracelets, a handy reminder of how to prioritize the Christian aspect in one’s decision-making.

Warning Christian viewers that Trump is taking their vote “for granted,” Talarico urges the Evangelicals to reconsider their previous thinking about the election and their choices. “Honestly I think Donald Trump does not represent Christian values,” Talarico says plainly.

The former middle school teacher, an eighth generation Texan, has aligned instead part with a group called Evangelicals for Harris, which is calling out Trump’s alleged hypocrisy.

Created in July, the X account for the group has amassed 24K followers. Below is an ad from the group:

Talarico has long included the Bible verse 1 John 4:8 — “Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God” — in his social media profile.

It’s a pertinent and powerful passage that Evangelicals for Harris also selected for a second ad against Trump, which cautions Christians — as Talarico does — to “test the spirits to see if they are from God, for many false prophets have gone into the world.”

Another shared video from the Evangelicals for Trump account featured speakers at the Democratic National Convention who have changed their minds on Trump, including Talarico's fellow Texan Olivia Troye. The Evangelicals praise her "deep level of humility."