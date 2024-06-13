News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Trump Trashes Ukraine Aid in “Speaker Johnson’s Face” Says Congressman, “So Epic”

by in Daily Edition | June 13, 2024

Trump in 2023

Trump, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is in Washington, DC today to meet with House Republicans including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and MAGA faithful Representatives including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gaetz — who has opposed sending aid to Ukraine — reported that Trump said during his visit, regarding Ukraine, “They’re never going to be there for us,” and that Trump also said the federal government should pay U.S. troops more instead of sending $60 billion to Ukraine.

Gaetz added: “Trump trashing the Ukraine Aid to Speaker Johnson’s face is so epic.” Note: In April, Johnson advanced the $60 billion Ukraine aid bill despite rancorous objections by many on the right of his GOP conference.

As seen below, after pushing for the $60 billion foreign aid bill, Johnson said: “We’re going to stand for freedom and make sure that Vladimir Putin doesn’t march through Europe.”

When asked if Trump had his back, Johnson replied: “Oh, I think he will… I did tell the president [Trump] the plan on all of this and he clearly understands why we’re running this play.” Johnson added that he thinks the additional Ukrainian aid package will put Trump, if re-elected, “in a better position” in the future.