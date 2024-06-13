Trump Trashes Ukraine Aid in “Speaker Johnson’s Face” Says Congressman, “So Epic”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is in Washington, DC today to meet with House Republicans including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and MAGA faithful Representatives including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gaetz — who has opposed sending aid to Ukraine — reported that Trump said during his visit, regarding Ukraine, “They’re never going to be there for us,” and that Trump also said the federal government should pay U.S. troops more instead of sending $60 billion to Ukraine.

TRUMP ON UKRAINE:



“They’re never going to be there for us.”



He says we should pay OUR TROOPS more instead of sending $60b to Ukraine.



Trump trashing the Ukraine Aid to @SpeakerJohnson’s face is so epic. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 13, 2024

Gaetz added: “Trump trashing the Ukraine Aid to Speaker Johnson’s face is so epic.” Note: In April, Johnson advanced the $60 billion Ukraine aid bill despite rancorous objections by many on the right of his GOP conference.

As seen below, after pushing for the $60 billion foreign aid bill, Johnson said: “We’re going to stand for freedom and make sure that Vladimir Putin doesn’t march through Europe.”

Speaker Mike Johnson: "We're going to stand for freedom and make sure that Putin doesn't march through Europe… we're the greatest Nation on the planet, and we have to act like it"



He confirms Trump supports him and the record-breaking Ukraine funding plan he just introduced pic.twitter.com/uTUjs7rRz2 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 17, 2024

When asked if Trump had his back, Johnson replied: “Oh, I think he will… I did tell the president [Trump] the plan on all of this and he clearly understands why we’re running this play.” Johnson added that he thinks the additional Ukrainian aid package will put Trump, if re-elected, “in a better position” in the future.