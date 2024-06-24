Liz Cheney Takes “Swifty” Shot At Donald Trump, Implies Size Matters

Former Representative Liz Cheney, cast out of office by Donald Trump loyalists for her role in investigating Trump when she represented Wyoming in the House, continues to slam the former president and to lead a resistance that has been very quiet lately inside the Republican Party.

Still, Cheney keeps hitting Trump from her precarious perch as a key figure in what remains of the old school Republican wing of the party — people like her father, the former VP Dick Cheney, outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO), who resigned early castigating the MAGA-led House as a mess.

Trump’s takeover of the Republican National Committee, where his daughter-in-law is now co-chair, put Republicans like Cheney further out to pasture. But Cheney still has her loyalists and a platform — she uses it to deride Trump and characterize him as a danger to the Republic.

Donald Trump is unstable and dangerous. He knows this is a lie that could again provoke violence from those who blindly follow him. Rs in Congress: You know Trump is unfit.

When will you put aside your cowardice and stand up for what you know is right?

This weekend Cheney used her “Swifty” credentials to mock Trump’s consistent claims of drawing giant crowds to his rallies.

Thank you @taylorswift13 for giving us a million reasons to smile.

PS- @realDonaldTrump this is what a sold out crowd actually looks like.

Trump puts a lot of stock in crowd size and ratings, and Cheney aims at a sensitive spot when she compares — in a snarky P.S. — the enormous crowd at the Taylor Swift concert below with Trump’s crowds, especially perhaps those Trump crowds recently disputed in Wildwood, New Jersey and The Bronx.

Of course, Taylor Swift is breaking touring records all over the world, so comparing the two isn’t really a relevant metric, only an attempt to sting the former President.

[NOTE: Crowd size estimates for Trump events have been hotly disputed ever since his first inauguration, which he claimed had the biggest crowd ever — a claim which was disputed by fact-checkers using aerial photos of the event, metro riding data and other factors.]