U.S. Senator Slams Trump For Firing Security in Courthouses, “Making It Harder for Judges To Do Their Jobs”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) reported on Monday night on X: “I’m just hearing that Donald Trump has fired all of the General Services Admin. employees in Nevada. These are the workers that maintain our federal buildings and courthouses, including their security systems – and he wants them all gone. This is outrageous!”

— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 4, 2025

Cortez Masto wrote: “Social Security workers, U.S. Marshals, the Army Corps of Engineers – all of them work out of federal buildings in Reno and Las Vegas. They rely on the GSA to keep their buildings safe and functioning so they can do their jobs and serve Nevadans. Now that’s in jeopardy.”

The former Nevada Attorney General added: “Why is Donald Trump eliminating the support that keeps our federal courtrooms functioning? He must want to make it harder for judges to do their jobs.”

Cortez Masto added: “One of the top DOGE officials in charge of this reckless strategy runs the Boring Company right here in Las Vegas. He should know better about the impacts this will have on our state. But the fact is Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their cronies don’t care.”

Note: Elon Musk’s Boring Company is building a 68-mile tunnel system under the city of Las Vegas where drivers will transport passengers in Teslas. According to ProPublica, “Despite its size, the project, because it’s privately funded, has not gone through the vetting typical of public transit systems, including lengthy governmental studies.”

I have informed our workforce that @USGSA is initiating a Reduction in Force in alignment with @POTUS executive order on workforce optimization. To those impacted, we are committed to ensuring a respectful transition as you depart the agency. We are grateful for your service. — Stephen Ehikian (@USGSAStephenE) February 25, 2025

Former Salesforce vice president Stephen Ehikian is the acting director of the General Services Administration (GSA) which oversees a national “real estate portfolio of over 360 million rentable square feet, over $110 billion dollars in products and services through federal contracts, and the delivery of technology services across dozens of federal agencies that serve millions of people.”

Upon taking the position on January 20, Ehikian said: “Moving forward, GSA will be laser focused on driving an efficient government and enabling our sister agencies to provide better service to taxpayers at lower costs.”