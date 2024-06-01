Lauren Boebert Pinned Down at Debate: “Are You Apologizing For Your Conduct Or Your Lie?”

Denver’s Channel 9 News anchor Kyle Clark moderated the debate between Republican candidates for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District including U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (who announced earlier this year she’d leave her 3rd District to run in the “very red” 4th district).

After a candidate mentioned Boebert’s salacious behavior at a theater (a bad viral moment for the congresswoman), Clark asked Boebert if she wants to “discuss the theater thing.”

Boebert replied: “Sure” and said she’s “owned up to her night in Denver and, you know, I’ve gone on that public apology tour.” She added, “But I’m not going to continue to live life in shame.”

Clark responded: “You have apologized for the theater incident, and I just want to make sure, did you apologize for the behavior that went on with you and your date and the vaping, or did you apologize to lying to voters about what you did that night and the disrespect you showed to service workers that night. What specifically were you apologizing for?”

My god!



The debate moderator at the #CO4 debate is AMAZING!!!



THIS is accountability! Asking follow-up questions and demanding precise answers from Lauren Boebert re: the Beetlejuice incident



Who is he???? pic.twitter.com/aX16fWxt97 — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) June 1, 2024

Boebert replied: “I don’t believe there was disrespect. There were things that were definitely taken out of context.” Clark reminded her that there is a video of her with service workers.

Boebert said: “There’s a report that I flipped someone off and I did not,” and then gestured at Clark, “I’m apologizing for you, Kyle Clark, for getting footage and releasing that, and people seeing this in a very private moment.”

Clark added: “It’s very important to figure out if you were telling the truth or whether a public agency was lying about your conduct. Either way, it’s very important for voters to find out.”

Clark then shifted his attention to the other candidates and said, “Let’s talk about the use of earmarks in Congress.”

Note: The GOP Colorado Primary will be held on June 25. The one-hour debate — which also features candidates Richard Holtorf, Jerry Sonnenberg, Peter Yu, Mike Lynch and Deb Flora — is above. As one viewer replied: “The moderators did a great job, Kyle Clark smacked the hell out of these fools. I wish all these debates had a real moderator like him.”