Fox News Star Complains About Kamala Harris’s Name

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running for re-election with President Joe Biden, appeared on the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

The former U.S. Senator and California Attorney General spoke with Kimmel — a known Donald Trump antagonist who mocked the former President with his own words as he hosted the Oscars — about protecting reproductive rights, President Biden’s executive order on the border, Trump’s guilty verdict, “what another four years of Trump would look like,” and legislation and policies including the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has said he would dismantle if re-elected.

Fox News anchors Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno criticized Harris for not “articulating the policies she has furthered, defended or cemented” on Kimmel’s show (which she did for 20 minutes, see video above) and claimed Harris is not “truly interested in having her record speak for itself.”

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Vice President Kamala Harris: "There are times when I really want my name Harris back. But I had it first!" pic.twitter.com/h0XpQYbHZR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 5, 2024

Faulkner added, “I mean, there are times when I really want my name Harris back.” She added, “I had it first!” Note: Harris Faulkner is 58, Kamala Harris is 59, so the Vice President, whose father is Donald Harris, “had” the name first.

Many viewers voiced surprise that Faulkner would spew misinformation about something so trivial (“it’s her last name”) and easy to prove. One jokingly replied, “William Faulkner rolling his eyes from beyond the grave.”