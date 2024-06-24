Ex-CIA Director Blasts Cops Seeking Trump Autographs, “You Should Be Ashamed”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former president Donald Trump this week landed his Trump-branded airplane in Philadelphia where he was greeted by a group of 15 law enforcement officers. The men waited in line to shake hand with Trump, a recently convicted felon.

Former National Security Advisor and former Director of the CIA, four-star Retired U.S. Air Force General Mike Hayden scolded the men in uniform and wrote: “you should be ashamed.”

Like I said, you should be ashamed. https://t.co/buU3BZDsa8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) June 23, 2024

On the same tarmac, Trump autographed gold Trump sneakers for the officers. When radio host Tony Michaels (a.k.a. The Rush Limbaugh of the Left) shared the video below, he captioned it: “What do you notice about the cops in this video with Trump signing shoes?” Hayden replied, “They’re fat.“

Note: In 2020, Hayden — with more than 130 other former Republican national security officials — signed a public statement asserting that Trump was “dangerously unfit” to serve another term and endorsed Joe Biden. Many of the signers had served in the Trump administration.

General Kelly should come out and tell the world about every sordid, unpatriotic thing he heard Trump say and saw him do. https://t.co/P0JHV5FA67 — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) June 24, 2024

As seen above, Hayden is one of many Trump opposition figures encouraging Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff, U.S. Marine Corps General John Kelly, to “come out and tell the world about every sordid, unpatriotic thing he heard Trump say and saw him do.” Kelly has already claimed that Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” a claim Trump denies.