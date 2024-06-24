Carrie Underwood Goes Undercover in ‘America’ Hat at Famous Amusement Park

American Idol winner turned mega superstar country music singer Carrie Underwood is known in the entertainment industry as a hardworking woman. When not on stage performing (she’s added more dates to her Las Vegas residency Reflection at Resorts World Theatre this summer), she’s either promoting her athletic clothing brand CALIA by Carrie, or recording her Sirius XM show, Carrie’s Country.

Underwood spends her days off with her husband of 14 years, former NHL player Mike Fisher, and their two children — 9-year-old Isaiah and 5-year-old Jacob, who goes by Jake.

With the fun family photos below, Underwood reported this weekend that she spent the day at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania “for some rides, fun and food!” The family of four visited the amusement park’s Chocolate World to make their own Hershey bars and sipped on cool milkshakes.

Underwood hid her famous face at the park under a truck stop hat which was emblazoned with the word “America” three times and a leopard-print lightning rod.

One of her fans, who espied Underwood at the park, wrote: “We were right behind you at the Hershey bar making! I recognized you but didn’t say anything! I figured having some uninterrupted family time was much needed! Glad you guys had a great time!”

Other fans applauded the woman for “leaving her & her family alone to enjoy the family time!! Bravo good job!!!” and “so very sweet of you to not interrupt them!”

The family clearly likes amusement meccas. Earlier in the month, Underwood took Jake to Six Flags Magic Mountain and reported (with the photos above): “This season of life flies by way too fast. I’m glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!”