MAGA Congressman Says “Folks” Want Abortions “When Child Is Coming Out of Birth Canal”

by in Daily Edition | April 10, 2024

Rep. Greg Murphy, photo: U.S. Congress, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump boasted about “killing Roe v Wade” and announced that he would — if re-elected — let states create their own abortion restrictions, MAGA loyalist Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) spoke on Fox News about how abortion will be a “big issue” in the 2024 election. (Arizona’s Supreme Court, with its decision this week to revert to an abortion ban from the 19th century — before Arizona was a state — has since turned up the heat even higher on the issue.)

[Note: A recent Fox News poll revealed that 70 percent of voters favor preserving the legality of the abortion medication Mifepristone.]

Congressman Murphy acknowledged that it’s going to be “a big issue every time” because, according to Murphy (who is a urologist), “you have folks on, really on both sides, really probably more Democrat, that wants [sic] abortion literally when it’s coming, when the child is coming out of the birth canal.”

Murphy is repeating a talking point about infanticide that Republicans, including Donald Trump (see below) have used to stir outrage.

The bill Trump refers to would force doctors to resuscitate a baby that is unlikely survive. Some opponents of the bill point to the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002, which is already in place to protect newborns.

Note: Less than 1 percent of all abortions are done after 24 weeks, and many are performed because the fetus “has a condition that cannot be treated and will never be able to survive” or the pregnant woman’s life or health is at severe risk.