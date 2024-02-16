Republican Says Biden Wants Trump To “Die In Prison” Like Putin’s Enemies

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 47, known as “Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most formidable domestic opponent” reportedly died today in a Russian prison. Hours after hearing about the “horrific news” of her husband’s death, Yulia Navalnaya, an economist, addressed an audience at the Munich Security Conference which included U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others.

As seen in the video below, Navalnaya said: “I want Putin and all of his entourage, Putin’s friends, government to know that they will be held accountable for what they have done to our country, to my family and to my husband.”

The widow called on everyone in the world community, everyone in the room, to unite in an effort to “defeat this evil, defeat the horrific regime that is now in Russia.” She received a standing ovation.

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, received a standing ovation from the audience as she began a speech to the Munich Security Conference just hours after hearing about the "horrific news" of her husband's death.



Former U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded to the death of Alexei Navalny on X by comparing Navalny’s death to former President Donald Trump‘s legal woes as he faces 91 criminal charges.

Zeldin, who is the chair of the new Republican PAC, Leadership America Needs, wrote: “As the world reflects on the murder of Alexei Navalny at the hands of Putin, it’s worth remembering that Democrats are actively doing Biden’s bidding as they also try to imprison his chief political opponent, Donald Trump, remove him from the ballot, and ensure he dies in prison.”

This is nuts. A top Republican is confusing accountability under the law with murderous repression. It's vile to compare Navalny with Trump. Navalny died fighting for democracy. Trump incited violence (in which people died) to overturn democracy. The rot is deep in the GOP. https://t.co/3NnQy7WBWG — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 16, 2024

At the White House, President Joe Biden said: “Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” and blasted Trump for his recent remarks against NATO allies, in which Trump suggested that if he’s re-elected he would tell Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries in arrears on their payments.