OJ Simpson Quotes Donald Trump, Shares “Best Legal Advice I’ve Ever Received”

Former NFL football running back (Buffalo Bills) and Hollywood star (The Towering Inferno, The Naked Gun) O.J. Simpson is 74 years old and living in Nevada, where he served nine years in prison after he was charged and convicted in 2008 with armed robbery.

As a free man, Simpson shares videos of himself on social media where he talks about football (he’s still rooting for the Bills and USC) and often clarifies or dispels rumors about his life. He responded to a recent rumor that he was placed in hospice care.

In the video below, Simpson sits in the driver’s seat of a SUV and laughs as he asks, “Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No I ain’t in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there… It’s just like what the Donald say, “Can’t trust the media.”

[NOTE: Simpson’s “hospice, hospice” answer mimics the famous rant by NBA legend Allen Iverson, after being asked about his attendance at practice. “Practice, practice? You talking about practice?” Iverson asked over and over.]

Simpson’s reference to Donald Trump wasn’t unusual — he occasionally talks politics on X. In June, when federal prosecutors charged Trump with withholding and concealing classified documents kept at his Florida residence, Mar-A-Lago, Simpson shared “the best legal advice I ever received.”

In the video below, Simpson rattles off the names of some of the lawyers (his legal “Dream Team”) who represented him (Johnnie Cochran, Alan Dershowitz, Bob Shapiro, F. Lee Bailey) when he was charged with the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Simpson said they told him ‘Do not talk about the case publicly. Do not do interviews about the case.’ He added, “I don’t know if Donald’s lawyers are stressing this to him. If they’re not, they should be fired and he should sue them.”

[Trump talks often and at length about the cases against him, employing a different strategy. Dershowitz, notably, was also a part of Trump’s defense team in his first impeachment trial in 2020.]

The best legal advice I ever received pic.twitter.com/bSa2OiZSRy — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 9, 2023

Note: Simpson was acquitted after being charged and arrested for the murders of Brown and Goldman, but in 1996 he was found liable for the deaths in a civil suit. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the Goldman family but as of 2021, according to a Nevada court filing, he had paid approximately $133,000 of the settlement.