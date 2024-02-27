MAGA Congressman Mocks Reporter With ‘Your Mother’ Insult

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) circulated a photo of a man in handcuffs surrounded by police officers at the site of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade after the mass shooting. Accompanying the photo, Burchett wrote on X: “One of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade suspects has been identified as an illegal Alien.”

The man in the photo is a U.S. citizen: his name is Denton Loudermill, Jr, and he had reportedly been detained for alcohol overindulgence, not violence.

I urge this man, who is an American who had nothing to do with the shooting, to sue the hell out of Rep. Tim Burchett. pic.twitter.com/5e1kIt0Pi0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 18, 2024

According to The Tennessee Holler, Burchett kept the post up for four days and did not apologize to Loudermill.

When a Holler staffer recently asked Burchett why it took so long for him to remove the post and why he hasn’t apologized, the elected official — instead of answering — replied: “You know, your mother told me, allegedly, that you were the second biggest disappointment in her life.”

JUST NOW: We asked Congressman @RepTimBurchett why he didn’t apologize to Denton Loudermill, the innocent man he accused of being a mass shooter in Kansas City — then left his lie up for 4 days.



Burchett responded with a “your mother” joke. pic.twitter.com/0afeiFwG2c — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 27, 2024

Former federal prosecutor and editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski — who urged Loudermill “to sue the hell out of Rep. Tim Burchett” — when the post first appeared — reacted to Burchett’s mom insult reply by writing: “MAGA doesn’t apologize or admit mistakes. It’s part of the brand.”