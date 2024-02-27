News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

MAGA Congressman Mocks Reporter With ‘Your Mother’ Insult

by in Daily Edition | February 27, 2024

Rep. Tim Burchett

Rep. Tim Burchett, photo: U.S. House of Representatives, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) circulated a photo of a man in handcuffs surrounded by police officers at the site of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade after the mass shooting. Accompanying the photo, Burchett wrote on X: “One of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade suspects has been identified as an illegal Alien.”

The man in the photo is a U.S. citizen: his name is Denton Loudermill, Jr, and he had reportedly been detained for alcohol overindulgence, not violence.

According to The Tennessee Holler, Burchett kept the post up for four days and did not apologize to Loudermill.

When a Holler staffer recently asked Burchett why it took so long for him to remove the post and why he hasn’t apologized, the elected official — instead of answering — replied: “You know, your mother told me, allegedly, that you were the second biggest disappointment in her life.”

Former federal prosecutor and editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch Ron Filipkowski — who urged Loudermill “to sue the hell out of Rep. Tim Burchett” — when the post first appeared — reacted to Burchett’s mom insult reply by writing: “MAGA doesn’t apologize or admit mistakes. It’s part of the brand.”