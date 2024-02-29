Fmr White House Press Secretary Says “Remove Kamala Harris From Ballot”

Former White House Spokesman Ari Fleischer (George W. Bush administration, January 2001-July 2003) is responding to the ruling by an Illinois judge who has removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot.

[Note: The judge cited the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which bans “those who ‘engaged in insurrection’ against the United States from holding any civil, military, or elected office without the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate.”]

Fleischer, now a political pundit on Fox News, suggests that the GOP “fight fire with fire” by writing: “It’s time for a red state to remove Kamala Harris from the ballot for her fundraising on behalf of arsonists during the riots of 2020.”

It’s time for a red state to remove Kamala Harris from the ballot for her fundraising on behalf of arsonists during the riots of 2020.



Fight fire with fire. https://t.co/qd8nIelBuX — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 29, 2024

Fleischer is referring to reports of arson during the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis–Saint Paul in 2020. He’s not the first Republican to criticize Harris’s support of the protesters. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-KY) claimed Harris “bailed out violent rioters” after the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.

Harris didn’t personally bail out protesters, though she did encourage her followers on social media to “chip in” to the Minnesota Freedom Fund “to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota.”

The nonprofit organization did subsequently pay the bail of some activists who were arrested at George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis.

Get ready to hear more from Fleischer: he’s predicting that after losing the GOP primary battle to Trump, former South Carolina Governor and last challenger standing Nikki Haley will run on a No Labels ticket.

After Fleischer made his prediction, No Labels national director Joe Cunningham told Fox & Friends Sunday that he’s “definitely” interested in having Haley as their candidate if she drops out of the GOP race.