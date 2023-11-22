NBA Star Russell Westbrook Stuns in Pleated Skirt, New Modeling Photos

When celebrity stylist Tasha Reiko Brown dropped the new modeling photos of nine-time NBA All-Star and former league MVP Russell Westbrook (LA Clippers), she wrote: “best day, best person, best athlete.”

Westbrook is featured on the Autumn/Winter 2023 cover of the English fashion magazine Man About Town. Swipe the series below to see Westbrook having fun and leaning back in a long pleated skirt.

In 2017, Westbrook launched his own clothing brand Honor the Gift. The iconoclastic superstar has long been known for his daring fashion choices and all-around athleticism. He is also known as the king of the NBA’s triple-double (double figures in points, rebounds, and assists in games), having once averaged that unique stat for an entire season, which had previously been accomplished by only one other player — Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

To average a triple-double demands not just talent but consistency, something Westbrook prizes on and off the court.

The photos came with an interview and Man About Town quotes Westbrook: ““My biggest [focus] is to make sure that [Honor The Gift] is still growing and being consistent. I think the hardest thing to do in life is to be consistent with anything that you do and I want to create that consistency for our customers. But making sure people feel good in the clothes, that’s the priority always.”

Westbrook’s fans are going wild over the new pic. As one replied: “Great portrait.”