Jamal Murray Responds To First Diss Of New NBA Season

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry may have the Apple documentary with the title Underrated, but there is one NBA player who really owns the “underrated” tag these days — and that’s NBA champion Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

Even the NBA — a wildly successful star-making machine — can’t get Murray right: an article previewing opening night on NBA.com amp’d the two-game action by praising the astute scheduling and telling fans they’d get to see six superstars in one night:

Nikola Jokic

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Devin Booker

Who’s missing? Well, “superstar” Anthony Davis went missing in the second half for the Lakers, scoring zero points, while the Nuggets rolled behind Nikola Jokic‘s customary triple-double and Murray’s 21 points on 62% shooting with six assists.

That put Murray second to Jokic in scoring and assists for the Nuggets on the night and tied with LeBron James for second most points by a player on either team, a heck of a response to the diss.

"It was the perfect night, from beginning to end."



An Opening Night to remember is in the books!



Recap: https://t.co/2cQ3HeHZR9 pic.twitter.com/hHx8Jpe5Yx — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 25, 2023

The early narrative predicts another season of disrespecting Murray, the second best player on the very best team in the NBA. The NBA hasn’t even managed to send Murray to an All-Star game yet, while Davis has made eight All-Star appearances.

But Murray has become an expert in responding to the repeated disrespect, just as he did on opening night — he keeps balling out, helping raise a banner in Denver and sliding on the golden championship ring.

Devin Booker, another superstar named on the above NBA must see list, played great in the second game of opening night, going for 32. But Booker still has only as many championship rings as Charles Barkley. (Hint: it matches Murray’s All-Star Game appearances.) Where’s Murray’s due?