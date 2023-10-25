NBA Reporter Allie LaForce Stuns in Plunging Dress, “Flexibility Is Key”

Before becoming a courtside reporter on NBA on TNT and working with announcers Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan, Allie LaForce won the Miss Teen USA beauty pageant in 2005 and played college basketball at Ohio University as a freshman in 2007.

When not covering an NBA game, the 34-year-old TV personality spends time with her husband, MLB relief pitcher Joe Smith (who is currently a free agent), and their first child, a son, who was born in 2022.

The sports power couple run the non-profit organization HelpCureHD which provides funding for couples to go through the PGD-IVF process as a way to stop diseases, including Huntington’s disease, from passing to future generations.

[Note: Smith’s mother, Lee Smith, died of Huntington’s disease in 2020 — Joe has a 50% chance of inheriting the condition.]

LaForce is raising money for the org by selling her hand-designed jewelry. As seen above, in a stunning plunging black dress, LaForce models her custom diamond necklace that can be worn as a lariat, a choker or a triple stack tennis bracelet.

As LaForce says of the necklace: “With my lifestyle, flexibility is key.”

With the white bikini video above, LaForce thanks God for her “HDfree son.” [Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]