NBA Star’s Wife Roasts Kyrie Irving With Single Photo

NBA veteran Al Horford is a 5x NBA All-Star and a beloved Boston Celtics center who has made a career habit of winning. Horford bring his all every night, can fill it from three and can fly in for the dramatic team-lifting dunk when necessary — as he proved during Boston’s run to the NBA Finals last season.

Horford is also a guy who, now in his 16th NBA season, has a reputation for keeping his word.

Horford’s wife Anna, also popular with Boston fans and the host of the “Horford Happy Hour” podcast, appreciates this forthright quality in her man. Anna Horford, like the rest of us, clearly wishes everyone played by the same keep-your-word rule book.

Teammates, especially, need to trust their other teammates — a team will break down without trust. Anna Horford drove home this point — or seemed to (she didn’t explicitly say) — in a single photo she posted that reminded fans of a time when one of her husband’s Celtics teammates, Kyrie Irving, made a promise he wouldn’t keep.

Anna doesn’t even add a caption with the photo, but fans in the know believe she’s just roasting Irving for his history of equivocations concerning team commitment and the future. Irving, who just requested a trade out of Brooklyn, is a beautiful basketball player and, well, a mercurial human being.

“Some of these people in the comments don’t realize Anna isn’t talking about Kyrie coming to Boston. It’s that he continues to lie to teammates and franchises about what he’s going to do. And this is when Kyrie said I’m planning to re-sign in Boston,” explains one astute fan in the comments.

Another explains the general Kyrie Irving effect on a franchise’s fans: “Was sooo excited when Celtics acquired him and then was sooo excited when he left!!!”

Like the rest of the Boston faithful, Anna Horford, along with Al, really appreciate the current Celtics superstars.