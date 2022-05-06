Ooakshell Entrepreneur on Shark Tank “I’m Still Knee Deep In Headbands and Dye”

On Season 13 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Mika Bertholdo from Dallas, Texas, pitches her handmade, patent pending hair accessory Ooakshell. The product is promoted as a “one-size-fits-all fashion accessory with multifunctional use.”

Mika was inspired to invent Ooakshell when she struggled with postpartum hair loss in 2018.

Above is Mika demonstrating the product, and below is potential investor Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary testing the product.

Above: Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Two days before the Shark Tank episode premieres, Mika shared the fun video below and wrote: “i’m still knee deep in headbands and dye.”

Below is another clever Shark Tank themed video featuring Mika, who deserves to have more followers on social media!

