David Bowie’s Daughter, 21, Stuns In Crop Top, Crew Cut, Sings “Song I’m Proud Of”

The late great English rock star David Bowie (born David Robert Jones) was married to supermodel Iman until his death in 2016. They are the parents of one daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones aka Lexi Jones, who just turned 21. See Iman’s sweet post below.

Recently, Lexi has been rocking a crew cut (see below, in Keith Haring sweatshirt). One clever fan replied: “Oh You Pretty Thing!”

In crop top selfie above, Lexi has longer hair pulled back and up. She looks great in both hair styles!

Some of Lexi’s followers were surprised to hear her sing in the audio video below. She wrote: “I’m absolutely terrified to post this. I keep going back and forth between hating it and liking it but fuck it. So here’s a snippet of an untitled, unfinished, very drunken rough take of a song I’m proud of on a good day.”

Lexi has been showered with compliments after sharing the song: one fan wrote: “Awwww, this is so lovely! Your voice is velvety smooth.” Another encouraged Lexi to share more: “Would love to hear more please! You are so special! Keep shining Star, keep shining bright!” And another simply put it: “More please!”

The only photo of her dad which Lexi has shared on her Instagram account is above. She captioned it “rad dad.” Indeed.

When Lexi joined Instagram in 2017, she posted the tattoo photo above with the caption: “Love you💜 ’47-’16.”