Daisy Cakes: What Happened After ‘Shark Tank’ Barbara Corcoran Deal (Updated)

On Season 3 of Shark Tank (in 2012), entrepreneur baker Kim Nelson from Pauline, South Carolina pitched her dessert business Daisy Cakes. She uses recipes handed down to her by her mother and Great Aunt Daisy, hence the name.
Kim went into the Tank seeking an investment of $50,000 in exchange of 25 percent equity.
After the Sharks gobbled up every crumb of the samples, Kim left with a deal with New York City real estate maven Barbara Corcoran: $50k for 25 percent and $1 per cake royalty until she recoups her $50k.
Earlier this year, Daisy Cakes celebrated its 11th year in business.
And Barbara Corcoran is still promoting Daisy Cakes. Barbara appeared on Good Morning America (see clip below) in March 2020 and reports: “Daisy Cakes is producing a new cake every week, and people are ordering more of her cakes now than ever before.”
New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.